On Friday, June 17, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Talyahs Beauty Braids & Boutique, located at 450 South Oak Street in Jackson. When we arrived, we discovered more than just a new business with a need for its official dedication.
We discovered a property that what would have previously been described as blighted property with little hope for prosperity completely restored and transformed into three beautiful buildings with tremendous opportunity for owner Patricia Turner’s business. Patricia saw something in that location and with much hard work and determination, renovated it into the showplace that it is today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.