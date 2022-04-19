DSC_7437.JPG
Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

T. Carmichael (right), a Jackson High graduate and Red Devil athletics manager, scorekeeper and ultimate supporter, throws out the first pitch before the Jackson/Pike County baseball game on Apr. 15. Carmichael’s 40th birthday was Apr. 5, but the game that day was rained out, and the Jackson coaches, athletes and fans wanted to honor him by having him throw out the first pitch.

