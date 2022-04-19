T. Carmichael (right), a Jackson High graduate and Red Devil athletics manager, scorekeeper and ultimate supporter, throws out the first pitch before the Jackson/Pike County baseball game on Apr. 15. Carmichael’s 40th birthday was Apr. 5, but the game that day was rained out, and the Jackson coaches, athletes and fans wanted to honor him by having him throw out the first pitch.
T, Carmichael throws out first pitch before Jackson/Pike County game
Larry Stanford
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business
By Bill Crane Political Analyst
Larry Stanford
