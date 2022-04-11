Sylvia A. Redic was sworn into office as the first city manager of Jackson during the city council meeting on Apr. 5. Mayor Carlos Duffey said it was an historic moment.
“In the 200-year history of Jackson, Georgia, we have our first city manager,” he said. “Ms. Sylvia Redic has hit the ground running as of Monday, along with Kenny (Smith). It’s been quite the treat already for the last two days. I know it’s been a whirlwind, but she’s experienced, she can handle it, and she’s already doing a good job.”
Duffey swore Redic in, with her husband Donnie holding the Bible, and with members of her family looking on.
After she was sworn in, Redic thanked the mayor and council for putting their faith in her.
"To all the employees and the mayor and council, I look forward to serving Jackson and following the will of the mayor and council," she said. "I'm devoted to this city, so let's do this."
The council meeting was held at the Butts County Administration Building after several leaks were discovered in the Jackson Municipal Court building during the heavy rains earlier that day.
After the meeting, the Progress-Argus asked Redic several questions:
Q. Why did you apply for the position?
Redic: “Jackson represents the kind of city I’ve always wanted to work for. That square, that high energy, a mayor and council who wants the city to move forward, and I want to be a part of that.”
Q. It was interesting that even before you got the job, you had already visited Jackson and posted photos of the city on your Facebook page.
Redic: “The minute I started working for Jackson was the minute I submitted my resume. That means getting familiar with the community and getting to know who the people are.”
Q. It’s just been two days on the job, but how has it been?
Redic: “It’s been awesome. We’ve hit the ground running. I just hope the people of Jackson know I’m here and watch us move, because that’s what we’re doing.”
