The Butts County Historical Society has postponed the ever-popular Swingin’ Medallions concert at the Indian Springs Amphitheater until April 24, 2021. Tables and tickets will continue to be held, if desired, until the new date, and all other times are the same.
The Society is appreciative of the donations which will be used for the Flovilla Schoolhouse addition as a “dinner” theater, and look forward to a "Swingin’ Good Time!" Questions? Please call 770-775-5350.
