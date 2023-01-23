DrHyatt (1).jpg

Dr. Suzan Hyatt, principal at Henderson Middle School, is among five finalists selected for the Georgia Principal of the Year.

JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals.

Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in late February.

Recommended for you

Tags