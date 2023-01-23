JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals.
Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in late February.
The GASSP Principal of the Year Award recognizes outstanding middle and high school principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students and demonstrate exemplary contributions to the profession.
Each year, one winner is selected from the state. The winner receives a ring and a plaque and will represent Georgia in Washington, D.C., for the National Principal of the Year title next fall.
“I truly enjoy interacting with students and teachers. I enjoy giving them opportunities to share something good; this helps me to learn about them on a personal level,” she said. “This insight helps me to be a more responsive and caring leader.”
Hyatt says her favorite memory is each year’s moving on ceremony, when students prepare to leave Henderson Middle School and continue their education at Jackson High School.
“It’s my favorite memory because it reminds me of my purpose, which is to prepare my students to graduate on time and be ready for college or a career,” she said.
Hyatt has 17 years of experience in education, nine of which have been in administration. She is a former middle school teacher and academic coach and transitioned to an assistant principal role in 2014. She came to Butts County to lead Henderson Middle School in 2020.
Before coming to Jackson, Hyatt served three years as the principal of Dr. Martin Luther King Elementary School in Bibb County.
Hyatt holds a Ph.D in curriculum and instruction from Capella University, an M.Ed degree in educational leadership from Georgia College and State University and a bachelor of arts degree in middle grades education and communications from Wesleyan College.
Other finalists selected for the award are Dr. Shannon Buff of Newton County Schools; Matthew May of Cherokee County Schools; Dr. Chad Stone of Tift County Schools; and Dr. Daphne Winkler of Murray County Schools.