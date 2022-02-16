FORSYTH - Two men arrested by Monroe County deputies following a chase on Feb. 11 are facing burglary charges in both Monroe and Butts counties, along with other charges.
Butts County deputies and investigators responded to a burglary report at a residence on High Falls Road early in the afternoon of Feb. 11. They found the robbers had made entry to the house by forcing their way through the back door.
A short time later, another burglary was reported at a residence on Beaty Circle in Flovilla. Deputies and investigators responded to it and determined the suspects had made entry the same way, through a back door. Investigators also noticed tire tracks leading through the backyard of the house. It was determined that tools and mail had been taken from the home.
Investigators processed both burglary scenes, but were unable to find any fingerprints, and determined that the burglars had been wearing gloves.
According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 11, 911 received a call about two men wearing latex gloves in a truck in a woman's backyard. When deputies arrive, they found the men leaving from the back of the house in a truck. They attempted to stop the truck on Lassiter Road near Ga. Hwy. 87, but the driver refused to stop and fled south toward Macon.
The chase continued for about four miles until the truck crashed. While deputies were trying to capture the suspects, the driver, later identified as Noah Alexander Anderson, 24, from Warner Robins, attempted to steal a MCSO patrol car. The deputies were able to remove Anderson from the patrol car, but the passenger, later identified as Deangelo Robinson, 29, from Macon, ran into the woods. Robinson was later found in a vacant trailer off of Hwy. 87.
It was determined the truck had been stolen from Houston County on Feb. 10. A search of the truck found suspected marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and items taken from the home on Lassiter Road.
Anderson was found to have active warrants from Houston County for theft, and Robinson had active warrants from Florida for theft.
Anderson was taken to Atrium Health Navicent for ingesting drugs during the chase, and Robinson was taken to the Monroe County jail.
Later that evening, one of the Butts County investigators was reading a news article about the Monroe chase earlier in the day and noticed the similarities to the two burglaries that had occurred in Butts County earlier in the day. The Sheriff’s Office contacted Monroe County and explained about the two burglaries and what was missing. Monroe investigators said they had found mail from the Beaty Court burglary in the suspects’ vehicle, and Butts County investigators believe Anderson and Robinson committed the burglaries here as well as the one in Monroe County.
Anderson has been charged in Monroe County with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; speeding in excess of maximum limits; littering public or private property or waters; driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; obstruction of law enforcement officers - felony; possession of cocaine; possession of a controlled substance - marijuana; theft by receiving stolen property - felony; and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Robinson has been charged in Monroe County with obstruction of law enforcement officers - felony; possession of controlled substance - marijuana (2 counts); burglary - 1st degree - felony (2 counts); and criminal trespass (2 counts).
Both are also facing charges in Butts County. They remain in the Monroe County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.