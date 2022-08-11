Muhammad Syed, the suspect arrested this week in connection with killings of two Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, had previous run-ins with authorities that included domestic violence arrests and had appeared volatile to others, according to police reports and CNN interviews with community members.

Syed, 51, is being held on murder charges for the July 26 killing of 41-year-old Aftab Hussein and the August 1 killing of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. He has not been charged but police say he is the primary suspect in two other homicides: that of 62-year-old Mohammad Zaher Ahmadi, killed November 7, and of 25-year-old Naeem Hussain, killed August 5.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.