A suspect is in custody after a shooting injured an administrator and a school resource officer Friday morning at Olathe East High School in Kansas, the Olathe Police Department tweeted.
There have been no reports of injured students, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
