Authorities have arrested a Butts County man on a burglary charge related to the reported home invasion Wednesday at the residence of Jackson Police Chief James Morgan.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Marquirius Deonte McClendon, 24, was being held at the Butts County Jail.
Morgan told the Jackson Progress-Argus it appeared the target of the home invasion was his daughter, who was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom when an intruder entered the residence on Moore Road, just outside Jackson. He said he received a frantic call from her just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
"She was hysterical over the phone," Morgan said.
He said the suspect appeared to be an ex-boyfriend of his 33-year-old daughter, who works an overnight shift at a local business and was asleep when an intruder entered the home and went to her bedroom.
The GBI did not indicate whether the man in custody was indeed known to the victim.
"GBI agents and the Butts County Sheriff's Office are searching the location where the incident occurred and another area related to the incident. The alleged perpetrator and the victim are being questioned to gain further details," GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said in a statement Wednesday.
Morgan said his daughter reported being awakened by the intruder, who is believed to have gained entry to the home after entering through a porch door, going into the garage, retrieving a key from his daughter's purse — which was on the backseat of her vehicle — and using the key to unlock a door between the garage and interior of the home.
"It had to be someone with a key, because there didn't appear to be any forced entry," Morgan said.
After she was awakened by the intruder standing over her, Morgan said his daughter was able to repel the person, who ultimately fled the home.
He said his daughter was shaken by the incident, but otherwise unharmed.