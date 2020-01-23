A Conyers man is behind bars in Butts County after allegedly ramming a Butts County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car during a chase. The driver and his female passenger were captured a short time later after a second deputy performed a PIT maneuver to end the chase.
The incident began about 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, according to an incident report. A deputy on patrol saw a 2013 blue Chevy Cruze allegedly fail to maintain its lane several times while traveling south on Halls Bridge Road. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Halls Bridge and Higgins Road.
The driver refused to stop and sped up, with the deputy giving chase. The pursuit reportedly reached speeds of 85 mph, with the suspect vehicle traveling in the center of the roadway, forcing motorists to swerve to the side.
The driver turned west onto Ga. Highway 16 without stopping and lost control, crossing over into the ditch on the other side of the road and continuing to flee. The deputy attempted to contain the vehicle in the ditch, but the driver allegedly rammed the driver's side of the patrol vehicle and regain access to the road.
A second deputy took over pursuit as the chase entered the city limits of Jackson. At Third Street, the driver blew through the stop sign and lost control, striking the curb. The deputy was close enough to perform a PIT maneuver, spinning the car out in the area of Third Street and Indian Springs Street, effectively ending the chase.
The male driver and female passenger were taken into custody. The driver was identified as Rocky Eugene Delee, 29, and the passenger was identified as Megan Ashley Delee, 34, both from Conyers. A check on GCIC found that Rocky Delee has a suspended license and that both of the Delees were wanted in Rockdale County on probation violations.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found two glass pipes containing suspected methamphetamine in the back seat, along with a hard case containing a third glass pipe containing suspected marijuana, and two digital scales and a pocket mirror, all with suspected meth residue on them.
The Delees were transported to the Butts County Jail. During a search at the jail, a suspected Xanax pill was allegedly found on Rocky Delee.
Rocky Delee has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, failure to stop at at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug related objects, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, reckless driving, speeding, and driving with a suspended license. He was denied bond and remains in jail,
Megan Delee was charged with two counts each of possession of marijuana less than a ounce, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug related objects. She was released on a bond of $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.