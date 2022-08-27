Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the assault and robbery earlier this week of an off-duty officer in the Bronx, the New York Police Department said in a news release Friday.

At this point, police are only charging the suspect in connection with the officer's assault, but they say the robbery fits a pattern seen in 18 other incidents across New York City this month, where "on multiple occasions, three individuals approach a victim, while a fourth individual remains in the vehicle," the release said. They usually use a black Honda sedan.

CNN's Rob Frehse, Brynn Gingras and Laura Ly contributed to this report.

