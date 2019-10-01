Sharon Stanfield had already beat breast cancer once, but last March she found out she’d have to go to battle a second time.
Stanfield, who is 59, has lived in Butts County for 33 years. In 2005, while having her gall bladder removed, doctors also removed a lump from her breast to have it tested for cancer.
It turned out it was cancerous.
“That was such a shock, because there’s not a history, in my family, of breast cancer,” Stanfield said.
But after a second surgery, rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatment, she appeared to be cancer-free and was put on a five-year course of oral medication aimed at helping prevent a recurrence.
Just last week, she started a new round of the medication following treatment for her second breast cancer.
Stanfield said she began to suspect something wrong last October, but she delayed getting checked out until a regular mammogram appointment as she cared for an elderly family member.
A scan in February showed a lump in the area of scarring from her first lumpectomy in 2005, she said, and a later biopsy confirmed it was a different type of cancer than her original bout.
But while some members of her family were distraught over the news of a second battle with breast cancer, Stanfield maintained a positive outlook about her prognosis.
“People need to understand it’s not the death sentence it used to be,” she said. “I feel blessed that it was caught early. ... Everybody needs to be aware and diligent and know your body and know when something’s not right.”
She said her husband Randall, with whom she’ll celebrate 40 years of marriage this month, has been in her corner during both bouts, encouraging her to continue tough treatments when she has lost motivation.
“My husband is my biggest cheerleader,” she said. “He’s right there with me for everything.”
Her children and grandchildren have also been an inspiration, she said. The couple has two adult daughters, a son and a niece they adopted, and now have seven grandchildren.
The children and grandchildren were expected to visit Stanfield and her husband last Friday for a celebration of Sharon having gotten the tough chemotherapy treatment behind her.
“It’s a mindset,” she said. “I think I would tell anybody diagnosed that you’ve got to stay positive.”