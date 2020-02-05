More than 50 community leaders met at the second Butts County Literacy Task Force meeting Jan. 22 to do what Butts County School Superintendent Todd Simpson calls “upstream work.”
Simpson was referencing a quotation from Desmond Tutu: “There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they're falling in.”
According to Simpson, while teachers and parents continue to instruct, monitor, and remediate students who are already in the flow of education, the Literacy Task Force strives to create a community-wide focus on learning readiness that will eradicate the reasons some children fail.
Simpson said that while reading scores are improving, “It is my belief that this little school system can do better... dramatically better.
“I am optimistic,” Simpson continued, “because of the collaborative nature of this task force and because of the number of people from different areas who have committed to doing something.
“I want to see 100 little things, or eight or ten things collected together, that literally scream, 'This community is laser focused on creating a generation of strong readers.'”
Simpson and Fran Dundore both thanked the committees for the work they have done since the last meeting. Simpson noted particularly the number of books that have been donated for the week-end back packs and that circulation numbers have increased in the elementary school libraries. He also announced that a bus has been chosen to be remodeled as a mobile learning center, which he hopes to have out in the community by summer.
This was the second meeting of the Butts County Literacy Task Force. The various committees within the task force are based on the Get Georgia Reading Pillars which support early literacy:
• Language Nutrition, which builds vocabulary and comprehension
• Access to reading materials
• Creating positive learning environments at home and at school
• Teacher preparation and effectiveness
The next meeting will be Mar. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Ernest Battle Professional Development Center in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.