The first ever supercross races at Atlanta Motor Speedway closed out three nights of racing Saturday night with two action-packed main events.
Nate Thrasher of Livington, Tenn., riding f0r Star Racing Yamaha/Monster Energy, won the 250SX Main Event. His teammate, Justin Cooper of Menifee, Cal., took second, and Seth Hammajer of Temecula, Cal., captured third on his Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki.
In the 450 SX Main Event, Cooper Webb of Newport, NC, riding for KTM/RedBull, took the lead with two laps left and held on for the win. Ken Roczen of Clermont, Fla. riding for Team Honda HRC, finished second, and Eli Tomac of Cortez, Col., riding for Monster Energy Kawasaki, took third.
250SX
Following qualifying, the fields for the main events were determined by two heat races and a last chance qualifier. In 250SX, Justin Cooper won the first heat, and Hunter Lawrence of Wesley Chapel, Fla., riding for Team Honda HRC, won the second heat. Thrasher made it into the main event by winning the last chance qualifier.
Justing Cooper grabbed the hole shot at the start of the race, but a crash further back in the field caused Chris Blose of Phoenix, Ariz., riding for AJE Motorsports, to go down hard and the race was red flagged for emergency personnel to attend to Blose. He was carried off the track and taken by air ambulance to an area hospital. His condition is not known, but his wife posted on social media Sunday afternoon that he is awake and alert, can feel everything, and they were waiting on scans to be completed.
The field lined up for a restart, and Cooper again got the hole shot, with teammate Thrasher, Jalek Swoll, and Seth Hammaker behind him.
Cooper made a mistake in the 180-degree turn just after the finish line and Thrasher took over the lead. Thrasher extended his lead out to five seconds and took home the win, with Cooper second and Hammaker third.
Thrasher continued to hold it down up front, extending his lead to five seconds over Cooper. Hammaker remained in the third spot, with Lawrence eventually closing in on the fourth spot.
450SX
Chase Sexton won the first heat race, Jason Anderson of Rio Rancho, NM, riding for Rockstar Energy Husqvarana Factory Racing, won the second heat, and Alex Ray of Milan, Tenbn, riding for SGB_Racing/Babbits online Kawasaki, won the last chance qualifier.
Aaron Plessinger of Hamilton, Ohio, riding for Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, grabbed the hole shot at the start of the race, with Roczen, Anderson, and Webb right behind him.
Roczen made it past Plessinger and built a 10-second lead by the halfway point of the race. Webb also made it past Plessinger and set out after the leader.
With seven minutes left in the race, Rocszen has a problem in the whoops and fell. He got back up, but his lead was cut in half. With two laps left, Webb passed Roczen for the lead. He held on to win by less than one second over Roczen, with Tomac taking third.
Monster Jam and Flat Track
While the supercross riders head on to Salt Lake City, Utah, for their final two rounds of the season, the dirt will remain on the infield at Atlanta Motor Speedway as the mosnter trucks of Monster Jam comes to Hampton on April 24-25. Tickets are on sale at ticketexpress.com.
And even after the trucks are done next weekend, the dirt will remain for one more week as Progressive American Flat Track’s inaugural Yamaha Atlanta Super TT debuts at Atlanta Motor Speedway on May 1.
Featuring a totally unique racetrack constructed in the AMS tri-oval, the Atlanta Super TT will utilize the legendary tri-oval start/finish asphalt straightaway as part of the actual racing surface, and form its high-speed front straight.
Not only will some of the world's fastest riders launch their Mission SuperTwins and AFT Singles racing machines out of a dirt corner and drift onto the asphalt, they’ll rip across the start-finish stripe at over 100 mph, elbow-to-elbow and wheel-to-wheel – and mere feet from fans sitting along the AMS tri-oval.
Tickets are available at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events.
