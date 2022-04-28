The Butts County Historical Society is immensely proud to announce the return of Dr. Ed Hoard and the talented Judy Yielding at the historic Indian Springs Chapel for summer Sunday services! Join your friends in this historic facility to hear our hometown favorite minister and wonderful old gospel hymns on the piano! Services are scheduled the first Sunday of the next four months: May 1, June 5, July 3 and Aug 7!
These summer Sunday services and your tax-deductible donations benefit the upkeep of the historic Indian Springs Chapel, which was constructed in the late 1800s with lumber left-over from the construction of the famous Wigwam Hotel. The services are 45 minutes in length and begin at 9 a.m., giving you time to get to your own church service!
Or, after the services, stay and enjoy the free gardens, playground, new shops and museums in The Village at Indian Springs, as well as nearby Dauset Trails Nature Center, and the oldest state park in the nation, Indian Springs State Park, then stay for brunch at Yahola Creek! A fun day for the family and friends! All are welcome! Questions? Call 770-775-5350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.