JACKSON — The 2022 session of the Jackson-Butts County Public Library Summer Reading Program has concluded, and a total of 3,667 participants attended. The weekly programs were open to all ages and were held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Rufus Adams Auditorium.
Butts County resident Libby Spence has led the program since 1992. In the early years, the program was held in the local library, but the growth of the program over the past few years led to the need for a larger meeting space.
“The room in the library holds 90 people, and we just outgrew that space,” Spence said. “Thankfully the (Butts County) School System now allows us to use the auditorium. Parents and local day care centers bring children to the program.”
Each session now attracts between 150 and 300 children and parents.
This year’s sessions included: Southern Reptile Rescue Snakes and Critters; Lee Bryan “That Puppet Guy;” “The Magic Voyage of the Sea” with Ken Scott; “An Ocean of Possibilities” with Dave Holland and Beatin’ Path; “Cirque du Todd” with Todd Key; “The Little Mermaid” and “Treasure Island” by Bright Star Touring Theatre and The Backlot Children’s Theater Troupe performed “Furry Tails with a Twist.”
The Butts County Sheriff Office’s Polar Patrol gave each child a Popsicle at the end of each session. And, on the last day the Butts County School System’s Literacy Bus provided each child with a free book.
The yearly program is organized by Spence who volunteers her time to the program.
“I do this because I enjoy it, and I want to give back to the community — I just feel like many parents in our area cannot afford a ticket to go the Center for Puppetry Arts, the Atlanta Zoo or the Fox Theatre,” she said. “I want our Butts County kids to have these experiences and then as adults hopefully they will want to continue going to cultural events.”
The summer reading program is offered free of charge and is supported by local sponsorships. This year, the program was sponsored by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, State Senator Burt Jones, Clint Crowe, Jackson United Methodist Mission Fund and Carr Sunday School Class, Butts County Recreation Department, Jackson Rotary Club, Butts County School System and Timothy and Miae Harper of Flovilla.
“Miss Beverly Stewart of Beverly’s Day Care was instrumental in getting this program started back in the old Hawkes Library,” Spence said. “She has been such a staunch supporter of this program. When I was first hired to lead story time at the library, she helped me with a bike race that started the first donations.”
If you would like to donate to the Butts County Library Summer Reading Program, call the library at 770-775-7524.
Next year, the program will begin June 6 and will run every Tuesday (except the week of July 4) through July 25.
