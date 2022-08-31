JACKSON — The 2022 session of the Jackson-Butts County Public Library Summer Reading Program has concluded, and a total of 3,667 participants attended. The weekly programs were open to all ages and were held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Rufus Adams Auditorium.

Butts County resident Libby Spence has led the program since 1992. In the early years, the program was held in the local library, but the growth of the program over the past few years led to the need for a larger meeting space.

