MARTIN, Tenn. – Summer Nicole Conley of Jackson was among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during spring commencement held May 2.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual commencement was held in lieu of the traditional in-person ceremony and was live-streamed via Facebook Live and YouTube.
An in-person graduation ceremony is currently being planned for August in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on the UT Martin campus.
Conley is a 2016 graduate of Piedmont Academy in Monticello. She is the daughter of Trey and Carol Conley.
While at UT Martin, Conley competed in barrel racing for the the girls rodeo team. She graduated from UT Martin with a major in Marketing.
UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelor’s degree programs and five master’s degree programs. The main campus in northwest Tennessee is one of four primary UT campuses. For more information, visit utm.edu.
