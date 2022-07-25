The Jackson-Butts County Library’s Summer Reading Program served more than 400 children at each of its seven events during June and July. The library noted an increase in the number of patrons and new library card requests during this time as well, based on a daily county of patrons.

“Many days we have had over 60 patrons come in and check out books, families and individuals,” said Library Director Cathy Kelly.

