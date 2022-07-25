The Jackson-Butts County Library’s Summer Reading Program served more than 400 children at each of its seven events during June and July. The library noted an increase in the number of patrons and new library card requests during this time as well, based on a daily county of patrons.
“Many days we have had over 60 patrons come in and check out books, families and individuals,” said Library Director Cathy Kelly.
She also said that the purpose of the Reading Program is to keep children reading over the summer, to motivate them to read to learn and for fun.
“But, I love to see their excitement and to hear their screams and laughter during these programs,” she said. “We usually have 200 or so for the morning program, and 200 again in the afternoon.”
This summer the programs included jugglers, magicians, reptile handlers, silly plays, fairy tales, music and drama. Audience participation and an emphasis on reading are a part of each program. Program presenters are professionals, many who have been doing this for years.
Library Board Chairman Tyler Garland noted that the quality of the programs ensures the success of the project.
“Cathy and her staff with the help of Libby Spence have made our Summer Reading program the envy of those all over the state.”
According to Kelly, they recently received a call from a library in Tennessee wanting to know how they have managed to build such a successful program. The events have outgrown the library, and both Garland and Kelley expressed their thanks to the Butts County Board of Education “for making the Rufus Adams Auditorium available to us each Tuesday.
Spence, a volunteer who has worked tirelessly for more than 20 years to raise money for the programs, credits community support.
“Our community knows how important reading is, and they are willing to help us help these children,” she said.
This year’s sponsors include Senator Burt Jones, Mike Collins, Clint Crowe, Sheriff Gary Long, the Rotary Club, the Harper family, and the Jackson United Methodist Church Mission Fund and Carr Sunday School Class.
