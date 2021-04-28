Georgia businesses have much to consider when taking political positions as a new study found 50% of Americans are more likely to boycott a brand due to politics than one year ago.
America is as polarized as ever and consumers are wielding unprecedented power on both sides of the aisle. Goya’s endorsement of former President Trump led to $47 million in negative publicity, while a Harris Poll found NBA ratings plunged due to its racial justice support.
Major League Baseball’s decision to relocate its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver over Georgia’s new voting law is the most recent example of businesses aligning for or against a law, candidate or political position. Republican legislators on the state and federal level have suggested they might pass laws to punish the league for the move, and conservative lawmakers and pundits have proposed boycotts of Coca-Cola and Delta, both of which have come out in opposition to Georgia’s voting law.
What do consumers think about political stances by brands, and how are purchase decisions impacted by political stances?
Savings.com asked more than 1,000 U.S. adults about how companies’ political and cultural statements impact their purchasing decisions, including policies on COVID-19. They also asked them about how other experiences with companies impact purchase decisions. They did not ask consumers about Georgia’s law, specifically.
Key Findings
• In 2020, 1 in 4 American shoppers (over 50 million) stopped purchasing from a brand due to their support of a presidential candidate.
• More than 1 in 3 American shoppers (over 65 million) stopped purchasing from a brand in the last year due to COVID-19 policies, poor customer service and/or mistreatment of employees.
• Nearly 1 in 4 Americans stopped purchasing due to “controversial comments."
• Large percentages of consumers say brand politics will influence their decisions in the future. Forty-seven percent of people said they’re more likely to spend money on brands whose politics align with their own.
• 61% of Democrats likely to boycott over politics versus 41% of Republicans.
• 50% of Americans are more likely to boycott a brand due to their political positions than they were just one year ago.
A Morning Consult survey at the height of Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 indicated that MLB fans were slightly more likely to identify as Democrats than Republicans (38% vs. 32%). That could mean the league feels taking a stand against Georgia’s voting law was more likely to engender support from its fans than derision from those who disagree. Research suggests that’s likely the case: The majority of avid baseball fans (62%) agreed with the league’s decision to move the All-Star Game from suburban Atlanta to Denver, according to an April 2021 Morning Consult survey.
Our data shows that while deep divides exist along partisan lines, the average person is more likely to spend money with brands that share their views than they are to punish ones that don’t. And there’s reason to believe this phenomenon will deepen and expand, as few people say they became less concerned about the intersection of business and politics in 2020.
Data used in these analyses were collected from a survey of U.S. 1,008 consumers, with 51% of respondents being female, 48.7 being male, and less than 1% were nonbinary or reported an unlisted gender identity. The average age of respondents was 40 with a standard deviation of 12.7 years. The average annual income of respondents was $58,000 with a median of $50,000. All respondents included in the analysis passed an attention-check question. The main limitation of this survey is the reliance on self-report, which is faced with several issues including, but not limited to, exaggeration, telescoping, and recency bias.
