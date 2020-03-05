Ms. Turner's fourth grade science students at Daughtry Elementary School are learning about ecosystems. They participated in an activity where they had to take on the role of forensic scientists and determine who or what was responsible for the disappearances of the woods' little critters. Students examined owl pellets and determined that the owl was the culprit.

