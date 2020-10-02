Have you ever wondered what it would be like to hunt for dinosaur fossils? Have you ever wondered if you would someday become a fossil? That’s just what the third graders at Daughtry Elementary are thinking, too. On Sept. 28 students masked up for a Fossil Hunt.
Students observed various fossil and non-fossil samples, and took notes about each sample to help them determine whether or not the sample was a fossil. Throughout this unit study, the students will learn about the special conditions required to create a fossil.The students walked away with a lot of questions and a curious gleam in their eyes.
In a few weeks, the DES scholars will be excellent fossil hunters. So, if you ever find yourself questioning a mysterious rock in your backyard ,just call a Daughtry amateur paleontologist for their expert opinion.
