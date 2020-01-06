If you use I-75 to get to and from work or play, beware that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is re-starting a project to re-paint lanes in north Henry County on Jan. 6.
It was scheduled to start in early December, but was delayed due to weather difficulties throughout the month. Pavement marking crews are now scheduled to start permanently striping lanes at 9 p.m. Monday night. The area on Interstate 75 to be re-striped extends from the Clayton County Line (near the Georgia 138 interchange - exit 228) to just south of the Walt Stephens overpass and includes the Interstate 675 interchange.
Either one or two lanes will be closed around the work zone, and the closure will travel as the crews' vehicles move up and down the interstate. Drivers should be aware that lane closures could be in either the southbound or northbound lanes, and they should moderate their speeds in the area and watch for signage alerting them to the possibility of the crew working ahead of them. All motorists should drive through the work zone carefully, paying special attention to the workers and their equipment.
The crews' shifts will run every evening starting at 9 p.m. and end as follows:
• Weekdays at 5 a.m.
• Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.
• Sunday mornings at noon
The project is now expected to be completed by the end of February 2020.
For up-to-date information regarding work zones through the state of Georgia, download the free Georgia 511 app, available free on both iDevices and Android smart devices. Call Georgia 511 for immediate help from a service professional.