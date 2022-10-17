JACKSON — Hannah Thompson and her husband Cameron put their heart, soul and money into creating a “Stranger Things”-themed scarecrow for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s Scare on the Square contest. Less than 12 hours after they placed “Eddie Munson” on the courthouse lawn across from their store, Gold Lion Farm, the scarecrow was stolen.

“We put it out in the morning, the Chamber came by and took pictures, and by 11 p.m. that night it was gone,” Thompson said.

