JACKSON — The Butts County Chamber of Commerce documented an average of 50 “Stranger Things” tourists per day this summer. Those who came into the Visitor’s Center and signed the register came from all areas of the United States, from California to Massachusetts and all points in between. International travelers journeyed to Jackson from Canada, Denmark, Poland and Germany. Parents brought their children, and young adults drove themselves.

They came to stand in the middle Hawkins, Ind., to pay homage to a Netflix television series that Brandon Klatz called “the most popular show in the world.”

