JACKSON — The Butts County Chamber of Commerce documented an average of 50 “Stranger Things” tourists per day this summer. Those who came into the Visitor’s Center and signed the register came from all areas of the United States, from California to Massachusetts and all points in between. International travelers journeyed to Jackson from Canada, Denmark, Poland and Germany. Parents brought their children, and young adults drove themselves.
They came to stand in the middle Hawkins, Ind., to pay homage to a Netflix television series that Brandon Klatz called “the most popular show in the world.”
Selome Hailu of the online Variety magazine, reported that “Stranger Things” Season 4 is Netflix’s most popular English-language series ever and second most popular overall, with 1.15 billion viewing hours. The number is in the billions partly because fans rewatch episodes, Hailu said.
As early as the 12th century pilgrims traveled to holy sites to touch relics and view cathedrals. Tourists visit Hannibal, Mo., to get closer to Huckleberry Finn and Tom Sawyer. Today, movie and television fans are added to the mix. Movie fans travel to New Zealand to see where “The Lord of the Rings” was filmed. They go to Senoia to visit “Walking Dead” locations and they drive to Covington to eat at the Mystic Grill. People visit Civil War battlefields, and Presidential museums. Graceland is an offshoot of this human need to connect to heroes and stories. “My Cousin Vinnie” fans still seek out the Sac-O-Suds Convenience store between Jackson and Monticello to buy a can of tuna.
In “Stranger Things,” Jackson is transformed into Hawkins through the magic of carpentry, paint, signage, lights and movie magic. The series is actually filmed all over Georgia: Gwinnett Place Mall is Starcourt Mall. Patrick Henry High School in Stockbridge becomes Hawkins Middle School. But Hawkins (Jackson) is the central setting for much of the action, it is where the characters live.
According to Buts County Director of Tourism Bridget Daniel, the Chamber produced and handed out more than 3,000 maps during June and July and in the first weeks of August. These oversized maps lead tourists to real downtown Jackson locations where important fictional scenes were filmed. And along the way, the Chamber map notes places where tourists might shop or eat.
Gold Lion Farm’s Hannah Thompson estimates that her shop sees “more like 60 a day.” Gold Lion is open on Saturday, while the Visitor’s Center is not. Also, many people just want a selfie in front of the historic Butts County Courthouse and to buy a T-shirt from Thompson, or a souvenir from Buddy Blu’s. Some want their pictures made in front of the huge Demogorgon on the side of the Roots Outdoors building.
Lucy Liu’s has “Stranger Things” coffees and Buddy Blu’s offers night lights, key chains, posters and T-shirts as well. The Brickery is coming out with a pizza, very soon owner Melinda McLarnen said. Buddy Blu’s also rescued the former Radio Shack Sign and tourists go there to buy an ice cream take their pictures in front of it.
The historic courthouse and square – mostly Second Street — are iconic for fans of the series. The courthouse becomes the Hawkins Library in the series. It is used as a library by the sheriff, who is trying to figure out what is going on, but in later series, viewers learn that some missing people are trapped in the Upside Down world under the library.
“Stranger Things” is billed as science fiction/horror/mystery/drama. Reviewers and movie buffs praise the special effects, and the attention to historical detail. “Stranger Things” is set in the 1980s, with music, clothes, cars and references totally ’80s accurate. Netflix claims the show mainly appeals to ages 12-29, though many older and younger viewers love it because it is at its center a classic story of good versus evil, of innocent children versus powerful mysterious monsters. And because it is a well-written screenplay meticulously filmed.
The show has earned Grammys and Emmys as well as recognitions from the Directors and Writers Guilds. The American Film Institute, Critics' Choice Television Awards, and People's Choice Awards have also recognized the show and its creators, the Duffer Brothers.
The success of “Stranger Things,” and its impact on the Jackson economy, can be directly attributed to the minds of twins Ross and Matt Duffer. They write the screenplays and serve as show runners, managing and overseeing every detail. The twins finish each other’s sentences and made their first movie when they were in third grade. They give Netflix credit for allowing them the chance to tell their stories on screen.
The Duffer brothers told Finn Cohen of the New York Times how they have appreciated the creative freedom they have had with project.
“We love monsters, but if it was a movie, it would be all about the monster. But a place like Netflix, they actually care a lot more about the characters. So we’re able to tell these very character-driven stories and also appease our childlike sensibilities by putting a flesh-eating monster in it,” they said.
But the Duffer brothers and their crew were able to find Jackson as a film site because the Butts County Board of Commissioners worked to make Butts County a Camera Ready Community.
Deputy County Manager Michael Brewer maintains contacts with the Georgia film industry.
“If producers are looking for a classic small town with a center square, Jackson is it.” Brewer said. “We have many locations from Indian Springs to Jackson Lake that make good film back drops, but we are still close to the airport.”
According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, movie and TV productions brought $4 billion in direct spending to Georgia in 2021. And Jackson’s “Stranger Things” funded a portion of that $4 billion.
Recommended for you
The highly anticipated, jam-packed summer travel season proved to be challenging, to put it nicely. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.