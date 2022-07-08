JACKSON — A police pursuit that began in Monroe County early Friday ended in Butts County after a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped the suspect driver by performing a P.I.T. maneuver.
According to the Monroe Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:30 a.m. deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on Interstate 75 northbound that was driven by a man allegedly involved in an aggravated assault/domestic dispute that occurred on the interstate.
The suspect, identified as Daniel Young, 38, of Tallahassee, Fla., allegedly attempted multiple times to ram the deputies’ vehicles. Young wrecked his vehicle after a deputy performed a P.I.T. maneuver.
Young subsequently continued to fight with deputies while being removed from his vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody and, after being checked out at the scene by EMS due to minor injuries, was taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Young has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of obstruction, one count of felony fleeting and attempting to elude, DUI-refusal and multiple traffic violations.
