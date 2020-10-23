Stop the Rock 1.jpg
Stop The Rock Quarry signs have popped up arounds Butts County. This one sits on Keys Ferry Road across from the proposed entrance to the site.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

There will be a public meeting and donation drive kick-off for Butts County Stop the Rock Quarry on Tuesday, Oct. 27 beginning at 5:30 p.m., at 489 Keys Ferry Rd. (near the proposed quarry site) in Jackson. Social distancing will be required; please bring a chair. All are welcome to attend to learn more about the proposed rock quarry and what can be done to stop it from coming to Butts County.

