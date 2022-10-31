313316215_428095926162018_1558199657158557075_n.jpg

Hannah Thompson, center, co-owner of Gold Lion Farm, said she is happy to report that the “Stranger Things”-themed scarecrow stolen from the square has been found and returned, thanks to the efforts of Jackson Police Department Detectives Scott Crumley and Detective Lynn Collier. The scarecrow was intended to be part of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s Scare on the Square contest, but it was purloined less than 12 hours after being put on display.

 Special Photo

JACKSON — Two Griffin men have been charged with theft by taking in connection with the theft of Gold Lion Farm’s “Stranger Things”-themed scarecrow.

Collin Larson, 17, and Kuat Smith, 20, both of Griffin will be prosecuted for their alleged roles in the crime, according to Lt. Scott Crumley of the Jackson Police Department.

