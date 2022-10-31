JACKSON — Two Griffin men have been charged with theft by taking in connection with the theft of Gold Lion Farm’s “Stranger Things”-themed scarecrow.
Collin Larson, 17, and Kuat Smith, 20, both of Griffin will be prosecuted for their alleged roles in the crime, according to Lt. Scott Crumley of the Jackson Police Department.
“Basically, we have a car load of a bunch of kids, and one decided he wanted to steal the scarecrow,” Crumley said. “They took it to Monticello and then other kids took different parts of it.”
Crumley said local law enforcement went outside Butts County into Henry, Jasper, Putnam and Spalding counties to investigate the theft.
“The parents of these young men and everyone involved are being very cooperative,” Crumley said. “This is definitely a life lesson for these kids. You have to think about the choices you make and head the other way when something doesn’t sound like a good idea.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hannah and Cameron Thompson, owners of Gold Lion Farm, created the scarecrow for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s Scare on the Square contest. Less than 12 hours after they placed their “Eddie Munson” scarecrow on the courthouse lawn, the scarecrow was stolen. The Thompsons spent about $350 on supplies (a denim jacket, a graphic T-shirt, a special order patch and a black wig) to build the scarecrow.
Thompson is happy to have the scarecrow’s base, a large plastic skeleton, returned. It is one of a pair she and her husband have had for years. It was left behind the mausoleum in the city of Jackson Cemetery. The other items are still being collected.
“This is the best story with the greatest ending. This is a great tale about a small town and how long it took to shake down a crime ring of children,” said Thomspon. “It involves early morning stakeouts, late night teenage parties and leaving evidence in the cemetery.”
In her opinion, the theft of the scarecrow has actually made her storefront safer.
“People would not touch a leaf around our shop now,” she said while crediting local law enforcement for their work on solving the case. “Two folding chairs were left outside our shop during the fall festival and they are still there. No one will touch them.”