Hans Broder, retired banker and Henry County community leader, brought his books to the Jackson Arts Council meeting on Mar. 10 and shared how he came to write them.
May All of You and God Forgive Me: A Double Murder Mystery Inspired by Actual Events, is a book that Broder felt called to write. The murder happened near his home. The accused was a childhood friend. All the major players from law officers to attorneys were friends and acquaintances. He lived through the court trials and wanted to understand how an innocent man could be sentenced to death in the electric chair—twice.
The book tells the story of Jerry Banks, a young Black man who was wrongfully arrested on Dec. 11, 1974, for the murders of a high school band director and a pretty young college student. Although Banks was the one who alerted police to the murders, and despite a lack of hard evidence, eyewitnesses, or motive, he was found guilty. On March 28, 1975, only 107 days after his arrest, Banks was sentenced to die in the electric chair. His appeals ended the same way: guilty and death sentence.
But the miscarriage of justice eventually came to light due to a new team of hard-working young lawyers, headed by Buddy Welch. Broder explores the haunting questions surrounding the 033022 case: Was it a fair trial? What really happened? Could such a thing happen today?
Broder’s first book, This Too Shall Pass, was a book about the causes and consequences of the failure of community banks during the Great Recession. Motived by the closing of Enterprise Banking Company 2011 which he organized and managed, he takes his bank from its creation to its takeover by the F.D.I.C.
Broder’s books are available at Amazon, Barnes &Noble or at hansbroder.com
