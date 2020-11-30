LOCUST GROVE - The Jackson Red Devils ended their football season on Nov. 20 with a 28-14 loss to Upson-Lee. Eight days later, nine members of the football team hit the court to take on the Locust Grove Wildcats. While they and the rest of the Devils played tough, they could not keep up with the Wildcats and lost their first basketball game of the season, 76-40.
Coach Virgil Amey was not unhappy with the play of his Red Devils, knowing many of them are still trying to adjust from football to basketball.
"The first half gave me great hope and great promise as to what we can become," he said. "The second quarter they got on a little run. We didn't execute our fast break as well as we needed to. Once we got in a hole, I don't think we are as good as we need to be offensively to make a push back. We withstood some things defensively, but the name of the game is still put the ball in the basket.
"Right now, it is probably going to take us a few weeks to get on the same page with so many guys coming from football," Amey said. "Probably about nine guys are coming from football, so it is going to take us a good minute to get on the same page with one accord.
"But this will be a fun, exciting group," he added. " We have a lot of youth, a lot of 10th and 11th graders. We only have two seniors. We want to try to speed up the pace of the play this year. I think our strength will be our speed and quickness, and hopefully we can speed up the game defensively. Offensively we may struggle a little bit because of time, continuity and skill."
Locust Grove 76
Jackson 40
Cameron Edwards scored the first two points of Jackson's season at the start of the game to give the Red Devils the lead. Locust Grove and Jackson traded the lead back and forth for the rest of the first quarter as the Red Devils made several steals and scored off of fast breaks. At the buzzer, Locust Grove held a 14-13 lead.
The Wildcats came out in a pressure defense to start the second period and the Red Devils had problems with it, losing the ball several times as Locust Grove went on a 13-0 run to take a 27-13 lead with four minutes left in the half. Jackson got some of it back, with Caleb Head hitting the first 3-pointer of the season for the Red Devils, but they still trailed at the half, 37-24.
The Wildcats wore the Red Devils down in the second half, taking a 55-31 lead at the end of the third quarter, and going on to win by 36, 76-40.
Ten Red Devils got on the board in the game, but none were in double figures. Edwards and Head led with 6 points each, while Okemus Grier, Alex Patrick, and Luke Mathews each had 5 points. Amari Stodghill had 4 points, Jayden Smith had 3, and Tarik White, Tyler McCord and Jaden Roberts had 2 points each.
Jackson's Dec. 1 game at home against Clinch County was postponed. They will host Pike County on Friday, Dec. 4, with the boys playing at 7:30 p.m.
