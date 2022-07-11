JACKSON — The Stewart family is pleased that the city of Jackson is moving closer to improving stormwater issues that have plagued the family’s Chestnut Drive home for years.
A stormwater pipe that runs under Carter Avenue releases water behind the home Alton and Broderick Stewart’s father built in 1963. When the brothers were children, they played in the creek behind their family home, but as adults they now see the rainwater flooding the creek through different eyes.
“This has been a terrible ordeal over the years, and I’m thankful that Mayor (Carlos) Duffey has moved this issue forward. Something is going on under the road, and it needs to be worked on from one side to the other,” said Alton Stewart, who voiced his concerns during the Tuesday, July 5 meeting of the Jackson City Council. “I have photos I could share with EPA, but I love Jackson too much to do that.”
Stewart praised the work that is being done by Samuel Walker, superintendent of water and sewer maintenance for the City of Jackson, and his crew to manage the problem in the interim.
Charles Welch of Goodwyn Mills Cawood, the engineering firm in charge of correcting the problem if the council approves the plan, presented an update to the council. He said a survey of the area will reveal the exact location of the problems.
“The manhole is about to wash into the creek, and there are a lot of rootballs in the pipe causing blockages,” Welch said. “Estimating the cost of the project right now is impossible.”
Jackson City Manager Sylvia Redic says Mayor Duffey and the City Council are committed to targeting projects like this one and seeing them through to completion.
“Sometimes there are too many projects to do them all at once,” she said. “This is on the top of the priority list and will be underway this year.”
In other news, the council approved an alcohol license request from Kyle Anthony Pope to sell beer, wine and distilled spirits at KA Liquor Store LLC, 125 Macon Ave., Jackson.
The council also passed a resolution amending the city’s personnel policy regarding the travel expense policy.
An update on the city’s traffic study was tabled at the engineering firm’s request. Discussion of commemorative bricks for the pocket park being developed on the square was also tabled.
The council also approved a special called meeting set for July 12 at 6 p.m. and cancelling the regular meeting set for July 19.
Councilman Lewis Sims and Councilman Ricky Johnson were not in attendance at the July 5 meeting.
