Steven Dudley has been awarded the Butts County School System’s Volunteer Appreciation Award. He was recognized during the Butts County Board of Education’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Apr. 19.
Dudley has been a long-time volunteer at Jackson Elementary School. He has served on the school advisory council, solicited and collected donations of books for students and participated in PTO activities including raising money for playground enhancements. He also formed a new program called Buddy Break for special needs children.
“Steve Dudley has a true servant’s heart. He and his wife Staci are true champions for the Butts County School System,” said BCCS Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson. “No one has logged more volunteer hours than he has. I remember asking once, ‘Does Mr. Dudley work for us?’ He loves the children in this community and I hope in my retired life I can serve my community the way he does.”
Dudley is the pastor at Jackson Nazarene Church.
