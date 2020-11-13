Students at Daughtry Elementary enjoyed celebrating STEM/STEAM Day on Nov. 9 by participating in several fun activities throughout the day. This day is dedicated to all things science, technology, engineering, art, and math. There’s no way around it: children are significantly better off with strong science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics skills. That’s why STEM and STEAM education programs are so important. It’s undebatable that these subjects push society forward, and these programs help to find fun and engaging ways to teach them to students, which is all worth commemorating. Students at Daughtry Elementary enjoyed celebrating STEM/STEAM Day on Nov. 9 by participating in several fun activities throughout the day.

