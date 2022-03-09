State Route 36 (Covington Street) in Jackson is scheduled to close beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, Mar. 11, at the railroad crossing near 787 Covington St. for emergency track repair. The road may need to be closed through Sunday, Mar.13.
The dates are subject to change. Detour routes will be East Third Street, Alabama Boulevard, Mitchell Street, Sherrill Avenue and Stark Road. Local traffic will still be able to access locations on either side of the crossing.
