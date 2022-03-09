Railroad Crossing Closure.jpg

State Route 36 (Covington Street) in Jackson is scheduled to close beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, Mar. 11, at the railroad crossing near 787 Covington St. for emergency track repair. The road may need to be closed through Sunday, Mar.13.

The dates are subject to change. Detour routes will be East Third Street, Alabama Boulevard, Mitchell Street, Sherrill Avenue and Stark Road. Local traffic will still be able to access locations on either side of the crossing.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

