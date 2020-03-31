All state parks and lakes are open and welcoming visitors during normal operating hours, but the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has begun enforcing social distancing requirements in areas where large groups congregate at the parks and lakes.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Williams issued a joint statement on March 29 reminding citizens there is a mandatory shelter in place order for medically fragile people and gatherings of more than 10 people are banned unless there is at least 6 feet between each person.
“Fortunately, many Georgians are heeding these directives and following the advice of public health officials to stay safe and healthy,” said Kemp and Williams. “However, as we deal with the effects of coronavirus with school and business closures, people are eager for a change in scenery after days at home. They are traveling to nearby counties, heading outdoors for fresh air, and maximizing family time. Some are going to vacation homes, and others are hitting the lake, hiking trails, or campgrounds. We, too, enjoy exploring Georgia, but we urge people to stay mindful of social distancing, follow best practices, and avoid large crowds.”
A check of the three state parks in Butts and Henry counties finds that while attendance at the parks is up, visitors are following the social distancing guidelines and there have been no problems at High Falls State Park in Jackson, Indian Springs State Park in Flovilla, or Panola Mountain Mountain State Park in Stockbridge.
High Falls State Park
A 1,050-acre Georgia state park located near Jackson in Monroe County, High Falls remains open for day use, and still has its hiking trails, campgrounds, boat ramps, and restrooms open.
Closed are the visitor’s center, playgrounds, all boat rentals, and picnic shelters, group shelters, and group camp rentals.
Please call the High Falls State Park office for all reservations and questions at 478-993-3053, and check out their Facebook page.
On the park’s Facebook page, the High Falls State Park Triathlon, hosted by the Friends of High Falls State Park, is still scheduled for May 16. Organizer Joe Reed said he talked to a DNR official last week who said the race could still go on, and Reed added that they can pretty much maintain social distancing in the race.
“Last year we only had 35 participants, and we’re estimating about the same number this year,” said Reed. “We can stagger the start and call people to the line when it is their time, and probably the only time they would be in close proximity to each other is if they are passing someone.”
The race combines the challenges of a 3-mile trail run followed by a 13-mile bike ride on limited traffic of paved country roads and ends with a 1- to 2-mile paddle on historic High Falls Lake.
For questions contact Joe Reed at 770-441-1683 or jpreed57@gmail.com. You can also reach out to the Friends of High Falls State Park with any questions.
Indian Springs
State Park
One of the oldest state parks in the nation, Indian Springs State Park is a 528-acre park located near Jackson and Flovilla. The park is named for its several springs, which the Creek Indians used for centuries to heal the sick. The water from these springs has a sulfur smell and taste that many people believe have healing qualities. Visitors can still sample the spring water flowing inside the stone Spring House built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression.
The park is enforcing social distancing at the Spring House, with signage posted requiring 6 feet of distance between visitors at all times.
Indian Springs remains open for day use of its 105-acre lake, Spring House, boat ramp, cottages and campsites. Closed are the visitor’s center, museum, shelters and playgrounds.
Please call the Indian Springs State Park office for all reservations and questions at 770-504-2277, and check out their Facebook page for interesting photos and facts about plants, animals and insects at the park.
Panola Mountain State Park
Located off Ga. Highway 155 in Stockbridge Panola Mountain State Park protects a unique ecosystem growing on its granite monadnock. For the best views from atop the mountain, book a 3.3-mile ranger-led hike. For a great workout, run or bike on the paved PATH Foundation trail beginning in the park and winding more than 30 miles past lakes, rock outcrops, Arabia Mountain and the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Rockdale County.
The visitor’s center, nature center, shelters, pavilion, primitive campsites, and fishing at the lakes are closed.
On the Panola Mountain State Park Facebook page, Interpretive Ranger Erica Bettress is posting three times a day with the “Sign of the Day” in American Sign Language, naturalist observations, and a hands-on interactive video in the evenings.
Please call the Panola Mountain State Park office for all reservations and questions at 770-389-7801, and check out their Facebook page.
For the latest updates related to any Coronavirus impact on DNR operations and locations, visit https://gadnr.org/recent-press-release-dnr
