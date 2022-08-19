082422_JPA_ParkWinners.jpg

From left: Lieren Merz, Bud Fuller, Jason Carter, Desmond Timmons, Gretchen Greminger, Tyler Sims, Katherine Darsey, Chris Lockwood, Karl Gross, Carol Sanchez and Jamie Madden.

 Special Photo

FLOVILLA — Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site employees were honored recently during the annual Managers Conference, including Indian Springs State Park in Flovilla.

Site managers attended the ceremony celebrating those who make more than 60 State Parks and Historic Sites outstanding destinations across Georgia. They also attended training sessions and shared ideas on park operations.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.