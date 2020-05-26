State Farm agents in the Spalding and Butts counties area have launched a unique effort to support frontline healthcare workers.
Sparked by an idea presented by State Farm Agent and Spalding County Commissioner Rita Johnson in Griffin as well as State Farm agent Tim Broyles in Jackson, agents' donations to purchase Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves and gowns for local hospitals, including Wellstar Spalding Regional and Sylvan Grove Hospital, will be matched by the State Farm Matching Gift Program.
As a member of the Spalding Hospital Regional Health Board, Johnson understands the high demand for PPE across the country made it difficult and expensive for local hospitals to keep up. After contacting State Farm Corporate Responsibility Dept., both she and Broyles challenged other agents to contribute to the cause. John Fisher and Judy Yielding of Monticello, and Tanisha Johnson-Sutter in Macon along with Stuart Ogletree, Sheron Wood and Teresa Grubbs in Griffin immediately stepped up to participate with their own personal donations. The challenge has since begun to spread to agents challenging one another to contribute, including those supporting other hospitals within Wellstar Health System.
“State Farm is committed to the safety of our neighbors," Johnson stated. "Supporting area hospitals during this pandemic is putting our commitment into action. We are proud to contribute, in any way we can, to help healthcare workers in this fight against COVID-19.”
According to Spalding Regional and Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital President Tamara Ison, “The increased need for safety equipment and specialized medical resources is unprecedented and the financial impact has hit our hospital and the entire system hard. The financial assistance provided by State Farm is appreciated, as well as the outpouring of support we have received from the community.”
As Wellstar continues to treat individuals affected by COVID-19, needs are ongoing for contributions to Wellstar’s COVID-19 relief fund. This fund ensures all Wellstar hospitals such as Spalding Regional and Sylvan Grove have necessary PPE and life-saving medical supplies. To make a contribution, visit wellstar.org/covid19relief.
