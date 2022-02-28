MONTICELLO - The Piedmont Academy Varsity and JV Shotgun teams recently held their end of the season banquet at the FFA Center where the team members were recognized and the varsity members received state championship rings. The varsity “Clay Crushing Cougars won the GISA State Championship in November. It is the team’s first state title.
The varsity team members are Jace Harrison, Drake Tingler, Emory Hilliard, Ethan Keck, Greta Wilkes, Jake Vaughn, Rhett Harris, Anthony Brown, Nicholas Nyman, Ray LeCroy, Drew Maddox, Dylan Thompson, Steven Blair and Brody Anderson.
The JV team consists of: Jake Harmon, Austin Anglin, Ryder Selman, Reid Carter, Carly Maddox, Rayce Vaughn, Corbett Crews, Morgan Hayes, Ty Delamar, Davis Downs, Barrett Downing, Braxton Floyd and Jase Swafford.
The teams are coached by head coach Andy Maddox, and assistant coaches Hal Harris, Lauren Hilliard, John Hilliard, David Thompson, Russell Downs, and Brad Downing.
Awards that team members received include:
Sporting Clay Varsity Awards
• 1st Place: Drew Maddox
• 2nd Place (tie): Dylan Thompson and Rhett Harris
• 3rd Place: Emory Hilliard
Skeet Varsity Awards
• 1st Place (tie): Drew Maddox and Jake Vaughn
• 2nd Place: Dylan Thompson
• 3rd Place: Rhett Harris
Trap Varsity Awards
• 1st Place: Drew Maddox
• 2nd Place: Rhett Harris
• 3rd Place: Jake Vaughn
HOA Varsity Awards
• 1st Place: Drew Maddox
• 2nd Place: Rhett Harris
• 3rd Place: Jake Vaughn
Varsity Scholar Athlete:
• Jake Vaughn
Varsity Most Improved Athlete:
• Rhett Harris
Sporting Clay Middle School Awards
• 1st Place: Barrett Downing
• 2nd Place: Jase Swafford
• 3rd Place: Corbett Crews
Skeet Middle School Awards
• 1st Place: Jase Swafford
• 2nd Place: Barrett Downing
• 3rd Place: Rayce Vaughn
Trap Middle School Awards
• 1st Place: Braxton Floyd
• 2nd Place: Barrett Downing
• 3rd Place: Corbett Crews
HOA Middle School Awards
• 1st Place: Barrett Downing
• 2nd Place: Jase Swafford
• 3rd Place: Braxton Floyd
Middle School Scholar Athlete:
• Austin Anglin
Middle School Most Improved Athlete:
• Corbett Crews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.