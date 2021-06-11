Dennis Foster of Jackson High School, the 2021 State AAA Long Jump Champion, was honored by the Butts County Board of Education at their meeting on June 8.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said Foster is a talented athlete who, after winning the 2-AAA title in the long jump, hit a personal best at the state track meet.
"He rolled into track season and his longest jump before the state track meet was a little over 21 feet," Simpson said. "His first jump at the state track meet was a personal best of 23 feet even. That one did it and won the state championship. What an amazing accomplishment that is. That is an accomplishment for life. He will always be the state champion in AAA long jump.
"To add to that, Dennis is headed to Shorter College where he has received a scholarship in football and track. Dennis has been an outstanding representative of Jackson High School and we couldn't be more proud of what he has accomplished."
