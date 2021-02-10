No one was injured in a residential fire that also involved some ammunition cooking off on Stark Road late Tuesday afternoon.
According to Butts County Fire Chief Mike Wilson, a call came in on a structure fire with ammunition going off in a two-story frame house at 1382 Stark Road. The residents of the home were able to escape without injury, and the fire was contained to one upstairs bedroom.
"One of the bedrooms had caught on fire, but the fire was contained to that bedroom and extinguished," said Wilson. "There was a little bit of extension into the hallway, but we checked for hot spots and everything is good now.
"Sheriff's deputies told us in route that they heard ammunition going off," he added. "If people have ammunition in their house, sometimes if it gets real hot it goes off."
Stark Road was blocked in both directions for about an hour as the closest hydrant to the house was about 500 feet away and hoses had to be run from there to the house.
Wilson said the county fire marshal was on scene and would be doing his inspection to try to determine the cause of the fire.
Fire units from Butts County, Jackson, Flovilla, and the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison responded to the scene, along with Butts County Sheriff's deputies.
