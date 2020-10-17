Kizzy Guyton, a teacher at Stark Elementary School, received the Butts County Board of Education's Extra-Mile Employee Recognition at their Oct. 6 meeting. Board member Robert Crenshaw read the nomination submitted by Shantelle Brown, a parapro at the school.
"I watch Ms. Guyton pour her heart and soul into her students every day! Even with the extra task of teaching virtual students live while having a class in front of her, she makes sure she reaches out to each and every child, and no one is overlooked. Anyone who gets lucky enough to watch her in action, even for a short moment, will instantly know she is one of a kind! I am blessed beyond measure to learn from her daily and I aim to be as good of a teacher as her some day.
"Not only is Ms. Guyton a special person inside the classroom, but also outside! Kizzy is a friend to all and is always in the hall smiling and greeting people as they arrive at school in the morning, offering words of encouragement when needed. Sometimes a rough morning can be turned around just by a smiling face! Thank you, Ms. Guyton, for being a rock star!"
