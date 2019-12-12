Carri Halcome, an Early Intervention Program teacher for 2nd through 4th grades at Stark Elementary School (SES), won the Extra-Mile Award at the December Butts County Board of Education meeting on Dec. 9. She was nominated by SES Instructional Coach Lynn Custer.
In her nomination, Custer wrote:
“I believe Carri Halcome should receive the Extra-Mile Award because she gives 110% in everything that she does. She is one of many teachers that others rely on to support our students and our teachers.
“Carri has started and continues SES Bedtime stories. She takes one afternoon a week to record teachers reading so that our children can go to bed three times a week with a story. Carri also takes time out of her schedule to solicit readers from the community.
“Along with reading, Ms. Halcome has helped to organize a need that Stark has with our young men. She helped to organize SES Boys on the Move. Carri, along with another teacher and a member of our community, meet once a week with over 20 boys at Stark to develop character education.
“Another extra mile task that Ms. Halcome has had a part in is organizing tutoring for some of our students who need additional support in reading and math. Ms. Halcome works with students, parents and teachers, and community members, to make Stark Strong and we appreciate her extra mile work.”