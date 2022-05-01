Stark Elementary School teachers Melissa Novotny, McKenzie Snyder and Lauren Zoeckler were awarded the Butts County School System’s Instructional Excellence Award during the Tuesday, Apr. 19 Butts County Board of Education meeting. The fourth-grade teachers were recognized based on their development of a curriculum titled “Man in the Mirror.” Pictured left to right are Stark Elementary School Principal Shannon Daniel, Snyder and Novotny. Zoeckler was unable to attend the meeting.
Tags
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Larry Stanford
by Margaret Coker, The Current
By Theresa Waldrop, Jamiel Lynch and Rebekah Riess, CNN
