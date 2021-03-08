Stark Elementary celebrated the power and excitement of reading with a book celebration event for children at SES on the NEA’s Read Across America Day - March 2.
At the book celebration event, Stark enabled each student in grades Pre-K through Fifth grade to receive 6 books each to take home and own. The children also celebrated reading by participating in engaging and inspiring reading activities including dressing up as their favorite book character, participating in D.E.A.R. time (Drop Everything and Read), and watching guest reader videos.
Research has shown that when children have access to books they enjoy reading, they read more. And when they read more, they become accomplished readers. By providing children with choice and access to books and literacy resources Stark hopes to create a culture of literacy in its community while working to give each child an opportunity to become a proficient and avid reader.
This book celebration event is part of Reading Is Fundamental’s "Books for Ownership" flagship reading program which enables children to select new, age-appropriate books to take home and own. The books are supported by resources for parents, educators, and volunteers to create a continuous focus on reading. This program relies on a simple yet fundamental truth: if you allow children choice and access, they will be more engaged readers. Over 40 million children nationwide have had the opportunity to experience the power and excitement of the Books for Ownership program and we are thrilled to offer Books for Ownership at Stark.
Parents and caregivers can continue to encourage reading at home by visiting https://www.rif.org/literacy-central to find free reading activities, videos, parent guides, and much more.
“Reading Is Fundamental is committed to creating a culture of literacy in communities nationwide and ensure every child has the fundamental building blocks needed to achieve their highest potential. Reading is the necessary foundation for all children that puts them on the pathway for success,” said Reading is Fundamental President and CEO, Alicia Levi. “For over 50 years, Reading Is Fundamental has supported communities with the resources they need to impact children in their communities and we are excited to partner with Stark Elementary to bring this program to Jackson."
