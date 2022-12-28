Stark Elementary School teacher Shantelle Brown was named the Butts County School System’s Extra Mile Award winner for December at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education.
Brown was nominated by fellow Stark Elementary School teacher Jennifer Kersey.
“She is always more than happy to help anyone with their problems,” said Kersey in her nomination of Brown. “She has collaborated for student engagement activities, and helped shape out team’s ideas into more creative, engaging activities with excitement and enthusiasm.”
Kersey said Brown shares her love of learning with her students each and every day and creates an atmosphere of understanding and community for her classroom and amongst her fellow team teachers.
“She is a phenomenal teacher and leader, and someone I am honored to work alongside with and learn from,” Kersey said.