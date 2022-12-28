ExtraMile.jpg

Shantelle Brown, left, is the December winner of the Butts County School System’s Extra-Mile Award. Brown was nominated by fellow Stark Elementary School teacher Jennifer Kersey. A first grade teacher at SES, Brown is shown receiving her award from Butts County Board of Education member Clifford Marshall.

 Photo by Sharon Dowdy Cruse

Stark Elementary School teacher Shantelle Brown was named the Butts County School System’s Extra Mile Award winner for December at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education.

Brown was nominated by fellow Stark Elementary School teacher Jennifer Kersey.

