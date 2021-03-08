It's that time of year again when 48 states - including Georgia - "spring ahead" from standard time to daylight saving time. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Mar. 14, turn your clocks ahead one hour.
The only states that don't observe daylight saving time are Arizona and Hawaii.
How do you feel about the change? Would you rather stay on standard time, stay on daylight savings time, or keep switching back and forth?
Daylight saving time was first observed in the United States in 1918 and has been observed continuously for 104 years.
In the U.S., daylight savings time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. The current schedule was introduced in 2007 and follows the Energy Policy Act of 2005.
The General Assembly is split down the middle on the issue, with the House of Representatives passing legislation on Mar. 5 calling for Georgia to observe daylight saving time all year once federal lawmakers allow it, while the Senate voted the week before the week before to put the state on standard time permanently.
The one thing they both agree on is that Georgia needs to stop switching from standard time to daylight every March and back again to standard each November.
Rep. Wes Cantrell, R-Woodscok, said there are serious health and safety reasons for eliminating the time change, including studies showing an increase in pedestrians being hit by cars during the two weeks after standard time kicks in during the fall, because it suddenly gets dark an hour earlier. Meanwhile, immediately following “spring-forward” in March, heart attacks go up, medical errors increase and even prison sentences handed out by judges increase, all tied to sleep deprivation, he said.
Cantrell stated that going on daylight time all year would be better than switching to standard time permanently because more sunlight in the evening is good both for people's health and for the economy, as people prefer to get out and shop in daylight.
But Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah, sponsor of the Senate bill to switch to standard time, said observing daylight time during the winter would lead to dark mornings. The sun wouldn’t come up until almost 8:30 a.m. in December, prompting concerns for the safety of children going to school, he said.
The other advantage to Watson’s bill is that, if it passes and is signed into law by the governor, it could take effect with the next switch to standard time this November, whereas the House bill would have to wait for Congress to approval legislation allowing a permanent change to daylight savings time.
So what do you think? The Progress-Argus wants to know and had a poll on www.myjpa.com. This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. To cast your vote, go to https://bit.ly/2OzIVQA.
In the meantime, don't forget to "spring forward" this Sunday at 2 a.m., and also check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at the same time.
