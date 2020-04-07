Members from the local Saint Vincent DePaul Society conference recently accepted a $2,500 grant through Central Georgia EMC's "Round Up" program. The group, through Saint Mary's Catholic Church, is using the funds for the purchase of critically needed food assistance to those in need in and around Jackson.
