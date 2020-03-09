A St. Patrick's Day Dinner Dance and Silent Auction will be held on Saturday, Mar. 14, from 6-10 p.m. at the Idlewilde Event Center at Indian Springs state Park.
The event is hosted by the Greater Butts County Lions Club and Foundation, a 501(c)(3c) charitable service organization, with all proceeds going to the Butts County community.
It will feature an Irish dinner featuring Shepherds Pie, special sides and desserts, with a wine and beer cash bar. Dance the night away with the Mackie Creek Band. There will be plenty of great items in the silent auction including auto services, restaurant and beverage coupons, personal services, lawn and household items, and much more.
Tickets are $35 a person or $250 for a table of 8. Call 678-634-2967 or email michelle.turgeon@yahoo.com for information and tickets.
Idlewilde Event Center at Indian Springs State Park is located at 678 Lake Clarke Road in Flovilla.
