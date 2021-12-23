Boxes, bows and bicycles fill the narthex of Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Jackson as volunteers prep them for delivery to area families in need of Christmas cheer assistance. Close to 100 children will have a merrier Christmas thanks to the generosity of those who donated to the church's annual Angel Tree initiative.
St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church spreads Christmas cheer with Angel Tree initiative
