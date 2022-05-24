GRIFFIN — The Jackson Red Devils lost their spring scrimmage game to the Spalding Jaguars, 31-20, on May 20, but coach Dary Myricks told his young players afterwards that game gives them a baseline to improve from.
“What spring is for is for us to come out to see what the young guys can do and see if we can get some growth,” Myricks told his Red Devils. “I think we got a little better. I’m proud of the way you attacked all spring long and my coaches feel the same way.
“Now we know where we’re at. Now you have a baseline. We can be okay with what we did tonight, we just can’t be pleased. We’ve got to know that we can be a lot better than we were tonight.
“You know how good you could be, you know the potential you’ve got, and now we’ve got work to do,” continued Myricks. “The measurement of us is what we are doing in August. What do you like in August compared to this? How much bigger are you? How much stronger are you? How much more are you as a football player? That’s going to be important.
“Now we know what the baseline is. We know what we’ve got, we know what you can do, now what can we move the needle to? You’ve got to know personally what you’ve got to do.”
The game was played under a modified format. There were no kickoffs or punts. Point afters and field goals were allowed, but there were no attempts to block the kicks. Each team got the ball at their own 35-yard-line and ran 12 plays before the other team took the ball and started at their own 35.
Jeshua Hosford got the majority of snaps at quarterback in the first half, with Carlos Barlow taking the others, while Micah Cook took most of the snaps in the second half.
Running the ball for Jackson were veterans like Nakeyviean “Bam” Lyons and Okemus “Junior” Grier, along with Carlos and Marco Barlow, Zikaryan Ingram, Weslry Lackey, Sherod White, Laxavion Benton, and Savion Logan.
Showing their prowess at receiver were Peyton Zimmerman, Chance Goddin, Jamyrian White, Sherod White, Marco Barlow, and Junior Grier.
Making some big hits on defense were Bam Lyons, Torrie Pinkins, Jaden Patterson, and Keojay Jenkins, while Devin Hayes and Junior Grier each had an interception.
Zimmerman also showed why he may e one of the best kickers in the state, booting a 50-yard field goal with room to spare, as well as a 23-yard field goal and two point after kicks.
The Red Devils scored on a 4-yard run by Grier, a 3-yard sweep by Marco Barlow, and Zimmerman’s two field goals. Jackson held leads of 7-0, 14-13 at the half, and 20-19 at the start of the fourth quarter, but two big plays by Spalding put the game away, 31-20.
Myricks told the Red Devils that what they do in the next month will count a lot next fall.
“This is a big test,” he said. “Are you going to be able to move the needle from here to August, because in August we better be a different team. You better be a different team than what I saw tonight. I’m talking about a better football team, a better tackling team, a better executing team, and just a better team.
“We’ve got nine practices in June,” continued Myricks. “You’re getting a four-day weekend. You’re gong to be off Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. If you can’t get your tail up and be there on time Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after you’ve had four days to yourself, then I don’t know what to tell you. That comes from leadership.
“We’re going to do a lot of things and compete against a lot of people this summer. So get your tail out of bed and get to the field. If you’re not there, then you’re not committed.”
