After a football season last fall that saw some younger players having to step up into leadership roles following the loss to injury of several veteran players, including the quarterback and leading rusher, spring practice is a time for the Jackson High coaches to start anew with both returning players and those coming up from JV and middle school.
"The spring is about the young guys and getting them out here and teaching them some basics," said head coach Dary Myricks. "So we're taking our time and trying to grow some depth, playing kids on both sides of the ball and seeing what we come up with."
With 17 seniors graduating in two weeks, the Red Devils are counting on the younger players to step up. But Myricks said having many of them gain playing experience last fall is a big bonus.
"You can't beat playing experience," Myricks said. "A lot of these kids are much better football players right now than they were in November. Right now, I think this team is better than we were in November. We've still got a long way to go, but it is a great group to coach.
"We're having fun coaching them already," he added. "They have great leadership and the kids are on time, they're busting their tail, and they hold each other accountable. So right now it is a great group to coach and I think that they have a chance to be a really good football team."
Spring practice ends May 21 with the annual spring game. Jackson was going to host Spalding High School, but the game has been changed to Memorial Stadium at 310 East Poplar Street in downtown Griffin. Memorial Stadium is home for the Griffin Bears, but Jackson will face Spalding High there, with game time at 7 p.m.
